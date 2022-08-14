Hotfix #07 Now Live!

Hello everyone,

We’ve got another Hotfix for you, taking care of several crashes and visual bugs. Good news is some players have been walking with Gaia and they've brought some druid spells into our world,

a gift from the goddess. Gaia is watching closely as they made a promise to destroy the shack in the woods and give it all back to nature.

Thank you for taking the time to report these issues to us, and thank you for playing Eo!

BUGS

Fixed an issue where you wouldn't be able to mine Granite with a pickaxe

Fixed camera not adjusting to player's face when too close

Fixed the animation for Moonlight spell

Fixed AI not attacking player even on perception

OPTIMIZATION

Fixed spawners not checking for player distance sometimes