Hotfix #07 Now Live!

Hello everyone,
We’ve got another Hotfix for you, taking care of several crashes and visual bugs. Good news is some players have been walking with Gaia and they've brought some druid spells into our world,
a gift from the goddess. Gaia is watching closely as they made a promise to destroy the shack in the woods and give it all back to nature.
Thank you for taking the time to report these issues to us, and thank you for playing Eo!
BUGS
Fixed an issue where you wouldn't be able to mine Granite with a pickaxe
Fixed camera not adjusting to player's face when too close
Fixed the animation for Moonlight spell
Fixed AI not attacking player even on perception
OPTIMIZATION
Fixed spawners not checking for player distance sometimes
Changed files in this update