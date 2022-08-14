 Skip to content

Island Idle RPG update for 14 August 2022

Island Idle RPG - August Update 2.3.1

[FIX] Fixed game freezing when selling too many items
[ENH] Now it is easier to eat while battling
[NEW] Added credits in title menu

Previous Recent Updates

Update 2.1.25

[FIX] Fixed click not working on the Ship
[FIX] Fixed quest modal not showing the remaining quests
[FIX] Fixed the message of new enemies available on the second Dungeon not showing

Update 2.1.23
[FIX] Fixed monsters drops not working

Update 2.1.22
[ENH] Now there is a button "Eat" to use during the battle
[FIX] Fixed visual bug when cooking a fish and not showing it

