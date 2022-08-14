Players can now walk through quest items and portals instead of having to press E on them.
Fixed Camera Bug when looking straight up at the sky and down at the floor.
Fixed missing texture bug in the 'Stairway to Heaven' level.
FOG update for 14 August 2022
Bug Fixes and Quality of Life Changes
Players can now walk through quest items and portals instead of having to press E on them.
