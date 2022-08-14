 Skip to content

Virus_ (Un-Released) update for 14 August 2022

(Virus_); - ub_0.6_r2

Build 9311109 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Back again with another build! This update polishes up some more issues with the level editor, the player kit, and some in-game level assets!
-Jessica

Patch Notes

New

Level Editor :

  • Can now use the number keys 1-9 to select tiles from the toolbar
  • Can now use ctrl + scrollwheel to select tiles from the toolbar
  • Added a "?" button that will show the controls to the Level Editor
  • Added a "Page" button that will allow the player to wipe the entire level and start from scratch
  • Added a "Gear" button in the extra menu to allow the player to adjust the in-game settings

Level Loader :
When playtesting, the player now has 3 new debug options :

  • Infinite Health : Bound to 1
  • Infinite Stamina : Bound to 2
  • Set Checkpoint : Bound to Left ALT
Changes

Player Kit :

  • Wall Jump :

    • Increased the horizontal velocity specifically for wall jumping : speedValue sprintSpeed - slowReduction -> (speedValue sprintSpeed - slowReduction) + (speedValue / 2)

    • Increased base jump velocity specifically for wall jumping : jumpHeight 0.8 -> jumpHeight 0.85

    • Change how the wall jump works :

      • The player will still attach to a wall the same way as before, but now the feature will not automatically swap directions, the player will have to do that manually.
      • While the player is holding any direction while holding onto a wall, the player will not fall off the wall. This will help the player plan for jumps without falling, or being forced to try to take a jump too early.

  • Dash :

    • Renamed to blink
    • No longer gives horizontal velocity
    • The player will now do a small hop vertically when standing
    • Increased the amount the player will vertically move when in the air : jumpHeight / 3 -> (jumpHeight / 4) * 3
    • Increased amount of iFrames given : .2s -> .3s
    • Increased cooldown : 1s -> 2s

Level Assets :

  • Jump-Pad :

    • Updated the base texture
    • Updated the launch pad color
    • Updated the level editor sprite

  • Data Stream Particles :

    • Reduced area that partiles spawn : 4.4 -> 3
    • Reduced amount of particles spawning : 15/s -> 10/s
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug that caused the jumppad to spawn too far to the left
  • Fixed a bug where the player was able to use the dash to fully avoid spike damage
  • Fixed a bug that would cause an error when the player tried to see what workshop levels were installed when there was no workshop levels installed
  • Fixed a bug where the player would be able to move after completing a level in the level editor
  • Fixed a bug with the walljumping hitboxes to be seperated, causing the player to get caught on them when sliding down the walljumpping spots
  • Fixed a bug where the player could open the tile selector menu while other menus were open

Changed files in this update

