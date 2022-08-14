(Virus_); - ub_0.6_r2

Share · View all patches · Build 9311109 · Last edited 14 August 2022 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Back again with another build! This update polishes up some more issues with the level editor, the player kit, and some in-game level assets!

-Jessica

Patch Notes

New

Level Editor :

Can now use the number keys 1-9 to select tiles from the toolbar

Can now use ctrl + scrollwheel to select tiles from the toolbar

Added a "?" button that will show the controls to the Level Editor

Added a "Page" button that will allow the player to wipe the entire level and start from scratch

Added a "Gear" button in the extra menu to allow the player to adjust the in-game settings

Level Loader :

When playtesting, the player now has 3 new debug options :

Infinite Health : Bound to 1

Infinite Stamina : Bound to 2

Set Checkpoint : Bound to Left ALT

Changes

Player Kit :

Wall Jump : Increased the horizontal velocity specifically for wall jumping : speedValue sprintSpeed - slowReduction -> (speedValue sprintSpeed - slowReduction) + (speedValue / 2) Increased base jump velocity specifically for wall jumping : jumpHeight 0.8 -> jumpHeight 0.85 Change how the wall jump works : The player will still attach to a wall the same way as before, but now the feature will not automatically swap directions, the player will have to do that manually. While the player is holding any direction while holding onto a wall, the player will not fall off the wall. This will help the player plan for jumps without falling, or being forced to try to take a jump too early.

Dash : Renamed to blink No longer gives horizontal velocity The player will now do a small hop vertically when standing Increased the amount the player will vertically move when in the air : jumpHeight / 3 -> (jumpHeight / 4) * 3 Increased amount of iFrames given : .2s -> .3s Increased cooldown : 1s -> 2s



Level Assets :

Jump-Pad : Updated the base texture Updated the launch pad color Updated the level editor sprite

Data Stream Particles : Reduced area that partiles spawn : 4.4 -> 3 Reduced amount of particles spawning : 15/s -> 10/s



Bug Fixes