Fixed bug where Timewarp and Freeze cursor would speed up time after ending
Improved hand cursor particle effects (making it clearer where the hitbox is)
Unlocked Survival Shop for your viewing pleasure (although please note it is subject to change before release)
Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 14 August 2022
Bugfixes
