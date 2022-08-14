 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 14 August 2022

Bugfixes

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed bug where Timewarp and Freeze cursor would speed up time after ending

  • Improved hand cursor particle effects (making it clearer where the hitbox is)

  • Unlocked Survival Shop for your viewing pleasure (although please note it is subject to change before release)

