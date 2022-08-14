 Skip to content

江湖百异图 update for 14 August 2022

2022.08.14 V0.828 更新说明

1，修改擂台表现方式（包括个人和门派战）
2，每月20日的授业大会改为门派弟子比武会。
首席获得（紫/黄/蓝）秘籍和20点掌门友好。
次席获得（黄/蓝）秘籍和10点掌门友好。
3，调整奇遇方式和算法。
奇遇奖励随着奇遇次数下降。
难度随着奇遇次数上升。
每次轮回时清零奇遇次数。
TIPS：首次/第二次获得奇遇更容易成功，且奖励更好。
4，继承红橙秘籍需要江湖时间至少3年以上。
5，修复中毒战斗卡死BUG。

