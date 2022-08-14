Water Upgrade and Bug Fixes

Let us know what you think of the new water we added! The ocean now has depth, white caps, waves and is even translucent (you can see the crocs whole body underwater now).

The material is considered a "mobile" level of quality so performance wont take too much of a hit. We left the old water in the game as the low settings in case you need to adjust for performance.

Check out these Before and After shots!

Calm Water Before



Calm Water After



Ocean Water Before



Ocean Water After



Settings



This is a fun update and although not a large one should add a lot of quality as you travel around the world.

In addition to the visuals we added/fixed various things. Lets start with fixes.

Fixed:

AI jittering up and down while waking around

AI feet wont hover in the air

Character Selection Table had a few bad mats for some of the skins

Music playing in the Lobby

Increased the ceiling height of the ship fort at home base (felt cramped)

Actors ticking that shouldnt be no longer tick

Various issues in general with AI interactivity etc

Yellow Course Start Button moved to the correct level

Added:

Ability to only unlock certain soldier colors at at time (previously shooting a blue coat unlocked all the coat colors)

Added the ability to fight Blue/Red Coats in the sandbox arena for extra coin.