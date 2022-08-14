Water Upgrade and Bug Fixes

Let us know what you think of the new water we added! The ocean now has depth, white caps, waves and is even translucent (you can see the crocs whole body underwater now).
The material is considered a "mobile" level of quality so performance wont take too much of a hit. We left the old water in the game as the low settings in case you need to adjust for performance.
Check out these Before and After shots!
Calm Water Before
Calm Water After
Ocean Water Before
Ocean Water After
Settings
This is a fun update and although not a large one should add a lot of quality as you travel around the world.
In addition to the visuals we added/fixed various things. Lets start with fixes.
Fixed:
AI jittering up and down while waking around
AI feet wont hover in the air
Character Selection Table had a few bad mats for some of the skins
Music playing in the Lobby
Increased the ceiling height of the ship fort at home base (felt cramped)
Actors ticking that shouldnt be no longer tick
Various issues in general with AI interactivity etc
Yellow Course Start Button moved to the correct level
Added:
Ability to only unlock certain soldier colors at at time (previously shooting a blue coat unlocked all the coat colors)
Added the ability to fight Blue/Red Coats in the sandbox arena for extra coin.
Changed files in this update