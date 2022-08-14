FPS Chess - Version 1.0.17

Patch Notes
- Fixed bug where the King couldn't hit enemies that were too close.
- Fixed Bishop glide camera bugs that would occur in the kill-cam.
- Fixed the camera sometimes glitching after gliding as the Bishop if you were not the host.
- Fixed hitmarkers not working on higher frame rates (such as with the Queen).
- Fullscreen settings are now saved properly between sessions.
- Added resolution scale selection to the options menu.
- Added a punishment for flying too high. No more escaping your opponent now!
Upcoming Updates
- Support for the in-game chat through gamepads.
- Ability to close in-game chat without sending a message.
Changed files in this update