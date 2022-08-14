 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FPS Chess update for 14 August 2022

FPS Chess - Version 1.0.17

Share · View all patches · Build 9310980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  • Fixed bug where the King couldn't hit enemies that were too close.
  • Fixed Bishop glide camera bugs that would occur in the kill-cam.
  • Fixed the camera sometimes glitching after gliding as the Bishop if you were not the host.
  • Fixed hitmarkers not working on higher frame rates (such as with the Queen).
  • Fullscreen settings are now saved properly between sessions.
  • Added resolution scale selection to the options menu.
  • Added a punishment for flying too high. No more escaping your opponent now!

Upcoming Updates

  • Support for the in-game chat through gamepads.
  • Ability to close in-game chat without sending a message.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2021911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link