v0.21.7 Update - Offline Fix, Reworked Tutorial, Custom Preset Input, etc.

Thank you very much for your patience to those who were affected by the Offline Progress issue. Should be good to go now! :^)

[⇐ v0.21.7 ⇒]

[Added]

(Accelerators) You can now hold on the little buttons on every accelerator.

(Crafting) EXPERIMENTAL: Added a manual input for crafting presets. If you somehow add some weird string or something and it messes up the game, please get in contact with me!

(Tutorial) During the tutorial, when you need to head to a certain location in navigation, the button will turn blue!

(Research) Added the crafting cost in the description of current research.

(Settings) Ability to toggle patch notes on game load.

(Settings) When using Mixed Notation, you can now switch through a few numbers when you want it to switch to scientific.

(Diamond Shop) If you feel generous and appreciate my work, you can now donate in the Diamond Shop. These do not change the game in any way, just donations. If you are in my Discord and want a donator role, reach out to me!

(Misc.) Quick save and return to the main menu button on the navigation panel.

(Misc.) When you unlock a feature and it involves the navigation panel, the button will turn red.

[Changed]

(Achievements) The auto slot achievement has been changed to “Buy 10 Crafters”

(Adventure) Deploy All bugs

(Adventure) In stats, the Skill shards per kill was relabeled.

(Crafting) Orange Flask base crafting time: 40 => 30 seconds.

(Crafting) Yellow Flask base crafting time: 200 => 150 seconds.

(Crafting) Yellow Flask base crafting cost: 25 => 20 Orange Flasks.

(Tutorial) Redid the entire Flasks tutorial, made it more friendly and up to date with the recent changes :)

(Tutorial) The tutorial is now a floating window that can be moved around and resized :^D

(Research) Orange Flask base research time: 60 => 30 seconds.

(Research) Orange Flask base research requirement: 50 => 100 Orange Flasks.

(Misc.) Adventure and Diamond Shop buttons have been repositioned in the navigation panel.

[Fixed]

(OFFLINE) OFFLINE PROGRESS SHOULD WORK AS NORMALLY NOW. IF IT DOESN'T BE THE FIRST LOAD, IT SHOULD BE AFTERWARDS. REPORT TO THE DEV IF IT DOESN’T STILL.

(Achievements) The Auto Crafting slot achievement has been replaced by: Buy 10 Crafters.

(Ice) Fixed a bug where the crafting slots don’t reset on freeze mode/ice age upgrade doesn’t working. I am aware others are having issues, but I’m going to try to figure out

(Ice) Fixed buy max ice makers

(Mastery) Fixed some mastery bugs

(Skilling) Fixed distribute all skill shards

(Skilling) Fixed an ice upgrade that isn’t supposed to hide skill tabs

(Solitaire) Fixed an issue where doing practice mode can reset solitaire cooldown

(Diamond Shop) Certain upgrades not unlocking

(Misc.) Minor UI/Game bugs

(Misc.) Letter Notation

(Misc.) Fixed several buy maxes

(Misc.) Fixed a bug where certain old saves couldn’t be imported in settings

[Removed]