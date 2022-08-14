Patch Notes Aug 13, 2022 (1.1.1)

Thank you everyone for your support! We appreciate everyone who has played our game!
We have a small bugfix patch today with mostly minor fixes. We've updated our engine to the latest version which seems to have increased the download size unfortunately, but it is not very large to begin with (about 30MB) so should not be a major problem.
Patch Notes:
- Updated the game to Godot 3.5
- Rollyboys have a longer cooldown when stunned
- Dashing through an enemy now adds a dash for up to two dashes at once
- Fixed some bugs where text would not translate properly
- Fixed a bug when loading options
- Fixed a bug where the language select UI didn't close correctly
- Added pitch variance on some sound effects
Changed files in this update