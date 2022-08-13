New Game Mode: King of the Hill

Update 1.24
Changes
- Added a new King of the Hill gamemode! Players gain points by standing in the zone. The zone changes positions every 60 seconds, and the player with the most points at the end wins.
- The kill feed has been limited to 10 entries to decrease clutter
- Added time trial replay spectating to spectator mode (/spectatetimetrial)
- You can no longer ban moderators from matches
Bugfixes
- Player hats will no longer show when spectating first person
- Fixed quality settings resetting when joining a match or loading the menu
- Other players can no longer send red (system) messages
Minor Releases
1.24.1 (August 13)
- Fixed a bug where the match list would only show "Deathmatch" as the game mode for every match
Changed files in this update