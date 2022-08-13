v.1.19 - G R A D I E N T S !

GRADIENTS

Gradients have come to Zen Trails! Wooooooooo! It's true. The segment info panel got a little rearranging, now with a new button called "Switch to gradient".

It's a toggle for switching between gradient and single color. By default all segments are single color, as gradients really are useful in specific cases, but not most. The button will change the color picker to a gradient picker:

It works just like you'd expect. Click to add colors, right click on them to delete.

Tadaa!

Not just the segment info panel, but also the Modify Panel and the Sequential Colors Subpanel:

So I've been playing with these gradients for a few days and I've found they're really handy for long single line designs, and really bad for anything that's going to overlap itself. That's why they're disabled by default. But in specific cases you can make some pretty cool stuff now!

RADIAL BACKGROUNDS

I find myself wanting more and more for the background to be a radial gradient, so I made a new option for this:

Sadly, it's only a 2-color gradient. But that's still something! You can select the inner color, outer color, and radius of the gradient, and the background will become a nice radial blend between the two. If you're wondering why it's not a full editable gradient like the others, it's because the background requires a custom shader, and unity doesn't allow Gradient types as exposed variables. So it would be a nightmare.

OTHER STUFF

I added a "Subdivide" button to the Modify Panel, which does exactly that.

I believe after years of being taunted and annoyed, I may have finally fixed the bug that turns the first segment you select black, after starting up the app.

Changed the save system to allow for gradients. Old saves work just fine. New saves will not work on older versions of Zen Trails

I'm pretty sure there are lots of bugs I haven't found yet. So... sorry in advance, lol. Can't wait to see what you guys make!

Stephen