Grey Hack update for 13 August 2022

[Nightly] Update v0.8.4437a

Share · View all patches · Build 9310601

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changelog

  • Removed obsolete information from the manual

  • Reputation level 2 is required to create coins

  • Increased the price of 25mb connections

  • Removed hardware coupons

  • Increased probability of finding more money in npcs bank accounts

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 9310601
Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
