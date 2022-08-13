[Nightly] Update v0.8.4437a

Changelog
-
Removed obsolete information from the manual
-
Reputation level 2 is required to create coins
-
Increased the price of 25mb connections
-
Removed hardware coupons
-
Increased probability of finding more money in npcs bank accounts
Changed depots in nightly branch