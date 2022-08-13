Update, Version 20220814 Emergency Fix

English

##########Content############

New enemy & pet: Imp

They appear near the Unlucky-13 Motel.

They will attack with nearby possessed enemies.

##########DEBUG##############

[Critical]Fixed a crash when starting combat without a full group. (It's a bug caused by a previous change made in version 20220812)

Fixed a crash if an enemy group is mixed with enemies that have customized initialization code and enemies that do not have that.

简体中文

##########Content############

新敌人和宠物：小恶魔

出现在厄运-13汽车旅馆附近。

会和附近的被附体之人一起发动攻击。

##########DEBUG##############

【重要BUG修复】修复了在队伍没有满员情况下开始战斗会报错的BUG。（该BUG由版本20220812的一个变动引发。）

修复了敌人队伍中如果存在有自定义初始化代码和没有自定义初始化代码的敌人时的崩溃。