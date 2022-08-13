 Skip to content

Putinist Slayer update for 13 August 2022

Major Update 1 / Build 40 [13.08.2022]

Share · View all patches · Build 9310521 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New PowerUp:

  • Max Health Increase

Rebalance:

  • Mobile shield HP & drop freqency reduced

  • PowerUps drop chances slightly reduced

  • Chik-chirik rebalance: more HP

  • Slightly reduced frequency of powerups increasing damage

Sound Improvements:

  • Voice assistant comment for energy shield destroy event (all voicing languages)

  • Added sounds for taking damage / destroying mobile shields

  • Added voice comments for PowerUps (oldrus):

  • Damage Increase

  • Cigare

  • HP Regen

  • Cowboy Hat

  • Grow Up x2

  • Lucky hat

Intro Scene improvements:

  • Fade in/out black screen on scene start & end

  • Fade out music when leaving scene

  • "Skip" Label now diappears after 20 blinkings to not distract from text

Other:

  • Space background change interval increased

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed error: multiple audio listener components

  • Fixed: Mobile shield PowerUp errors on exiting game

