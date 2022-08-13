Major Update 1 / Build 40 [13.08.2022]

New PowerUp:
- Max Health Increase
Rebalance:
-
Mobile shield HP & drop freqency reduced
-
PowerUps drop chances slightly reduced
-
Chik-chirik rebalance: more HP
-
Slightly reduced frequency of powerups increasing damage
Sound Improvements:
-
Voice assistant comment for energy shield destroy event (all voicing languages)
-
Added sounds for taking damage / destroying mobile shields
-
Added voice comments for PowerUps (oldrus):
-
Damage Increase
-
Cigare
-
HP Regen
-
Cowboy Hat
-
Grow Up x2
-
Lucky hat
Intro Scene improvements:
-
Fade in/out black screen on scene start & end
-
Fade out music when leaving scene
-
"Skip" Label now diappears after 20 blinkings to not distract from text
Other:
- Space background change interval increased
Bugfixes:
-
Fixed error: multiple audio listener components
-
Fixed: Mobile shield PowerUp errors on exiting game
Changed files in this update