Chrono Ark EA 1.91

Hello, Fellow Arkers! Chrono Ark v1.91 has been updated.
Changelog
- Revamped Battle UI.
- Added Playthrough Result UI.
You can check all sorts of details about the playthrough in one glance.
- Added Save Slot System
This system helps you manage your save data more efficiently.
You can create saves in multiple slots, and backup data is made regularly so that it is easier to recover progress.
- Added Tutorial
A new detailed tutorial has been added.
The tutorial can be accessed at any time in the Ark Training Grounds.
- 2 New Records
Added 2 records related to Phoenix.
