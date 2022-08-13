Update 0.2.58 - 5

You now don't get prompted to link your account to Steam unless you attempt to make a purchase. Just a small quality of life improvement.
Fixed a bug where the error window wouldn't appear after the first error.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
You now don't get prompted to link your account to Steam unless you attempt to make a purchase. Just a small quality of life improvement.
Fixed a bug where the error window wouldn't appear after the first error.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update