Blocky Ball update for 13 August 2022

Update 0.2.58 - 5

Share · View all patches · Build 9310421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You now don't get prompted to link your account to Steam unless you attempt to make a purchase. Just a small quality of life improvement.

Fixed a bug where the error window wouldn't appear after the first error.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1343041
  • Loading history…
Depot 1343042
  • Loading history…
