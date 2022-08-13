Patch Notes 0.5.0.1

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.5.0.1 (08/13/2022)

-Fixed the problem where getting Anniversary Event rewards wasn't registering.

-Adjusted Boss Track visual effect for low effects settings.

-Fixed the problem where Boss Tracks didn't spawn on certain difficulty layouts but spawn on certain difficulty for difficulty 1-10.

Warrior

-Counter passive skill's chance is now 20% instead of 25%.

-Harden passive skill's chance is now 20% instead of 25%.

-Counter passive skill now deals half of the base damage instead of the base damage.

Mage

-Fixed the problem where Condemn doesn't get upgraded correctly.

-Extend passive skill now deals base damage instead of half of the base damage and the character deals half of the base damage while passing through enemies.

-Passing through enemies while dodging is now smoother.

Assassin

-Fixed the problem where Shadowfall doesn't get upgraded correctly.

-Illusive Drain passive effect is changed from 25% chance-5% of max health to 20% chance-3% of max health.

-Hemorrhage passive skill now deals x3 damage instead of x4.