Patch Notes 0.5.0.1

Shades of Rayna Update 0.5.0.1 (08/13/2022)
-Fixed the problem where getting Anniversary Event rewards wasn't registering.
-Adjusted Boss Track visual effect for low effects settings.
-Fixed the problem where Boss Tracks didn't spawn on certain difficulty layouts but spawn on certain difficulty for difficulty 1-10.
Warrior
-Counter passive skill's chance is now 20% instead of 25%.
-Harden passive skill's chance is now 20% instead of 25%.
-Counter passive skill now deals half of the base damage instead of the base damage.
Mage
-Fixed the problem where Condemn doesn't get upgraded correctly.
-Extend passive skill now deals base damage instead of half of the base damage and the character deals half of the base damage while passing through enemies.
-Passing through enemies while dodging is now smoother.
Assassin
-Fixed the problem where Shadowfall doesn't get upgraded correctly.
-Illusive Drain passive effect is changed from 25% chance-5% of max health to 20% chance-3% of max health.
-Hemorrhage passive skill now deals x3 damage instead of x4.
