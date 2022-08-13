 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shades Of Rayna update for 13 August 2022

Patch Notes 0.5.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9310374 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.5.0.1 (08/13/2022)

-Fixed the problem where getting Anniversary Event rewards wasn't registering.
-Adjusted Boss Track visual effect for low effects settings.
-Fixed the problem where Boss Tracks didn't spawn on certain difficulty layouts but spawn on certain difficulty for difficulty 1-10.

Warrior
-Counter passive skill's chance is now 20% instead of 25%.
-Harden passive skill's chance is now 20% instead of 25%.
-Counter passive skill now deals half of the base damage instead of the base damage.

Mage
-Fixed the problem where Condemn doesn't get upgraded correctly.
-Extend passive skill now deals base damage instead of half of the base damage and the character deals half of the base damage while passing through enemies.
-Passing through enemies while dodging is now smoother.

Assassin
-Fixed the problem where Shadowfall doesn't get upgraded correctly.
-Illusive Drain passive effect is changed from 25% chance-5% of max health to 20% chance-3% of max health.
-Hemorrhage passive skill now deals x3 damage instead of x4.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1569821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link