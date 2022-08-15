 Skip to content

Brain Exam with Benefits update for 15 August 2022

Update v1.7 - Big rebalance, new location and explicit sex scenes!

Update v1.7 - Build 9310360 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We listened to the feedback and rebalanced the game, making it a bit easier especially in the advanced levels!

There is a new location featuring explicit sex scenes!
Enjoy!

