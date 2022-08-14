Dialogue System Improvements

Hi fellow engineers,

It’s already mid of August, how’s your summer going?

We just participated in The Nightmarket Festival 2022, the first Steam sales event focusing on games from the SEA region. Hoping to bring the energy and joys of night market culture to all of you. We would also like to welcome the new engineers joined us during the event. Wish you had an interesting coding experience with AAW. 😀

In this update, we improved the dialogue system to allow players to skip any dialogues - even you've never read it before. We also tried to fix the "Soft-lock on reaching Chapter 2" issue that has been bothering us for a long time, and improved the internal timer for smoother playback. If you are still experiencing similar issue, please feel free to ask in the forum or mail us directly.

There’re also several minor fixes within the update. Please refer to the following release notes for more details. Thanks again for your kindly support.

Release Notes

Master build 30813

Improvements:

Dialogue system allows players to skip any dialogues now, even if it has never been read before.

Improvements to the dialogue system's resource management to allow it to load resources more efficiently (It may solve the "Soft-lock on reaching Chapter 2" issue for some of players).

Updated internal timer of dialogue system to further prevent unwanted pauses.

Editor panel now displays read / write permissions and available symbol set when selecting a hardware device.

Levels:

Updated test cases for 3-4 to test certain carrying situation. (Thanks the advice from SimoneSpinozzi)

Updated test cases for 4-4 to test words containing a “Y” that is not at the end. (Thanks the advice from Metamorf)

Fixed a typo in the requirements of 1-1 (Thanks Anathor for reporting it)

Fixed an issue where deleting the given State node in 2-1 would cause player cannot leave the level. (Thanks Ghost Barbeque Hydra for reporting it)

Temporarily remove the third page (Vol. 2, No. 1) of the Automaton Journal of the demo for future level adjustments.

Bugfixes: