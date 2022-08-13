ZONERS v0.1.3 Patch Notes

ADDITIONS
- Urnest is now playable in the cup mode
GAMEPLAY
- Stopped urnest drawing entirely black when viewing an instant replay
- Fixed an issue that caused Urnest's projectile to stop hitting the ball after one collision
- Fixed an infinite collision bug that could happen with Urnest's Super when opponent melees a ball that is being dragged by it
- Urnest's Super now drags opponents into the boundary line if it connects with them
MENUS
- Steam screenshots should now actually work!
- Activating the steam overlay during a match pauses the game
- Fixed issue where the opening screens briefly showed an unintended sprite when changing rooms
- Fixed player 2 controller influencing player 1 menu options in the CSS
- Fixed issue where in CPU vs CPU both ai levels would display as the 2nd CPUs level
- Parts of the Pause screen no longer get covered by black bars
- During cup matches the opponent's headshot sprite in the top right now appears correctly
- Made it so finishing a cup clears your suspended save data so you can't keep earning unlimited money by reloading the end
- Clearing a cup now fills in the appropriate medal slots with the medal rank on the cup character select screen
- Number of other small misc. changes like double sided medals
Changed files in this update