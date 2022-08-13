 Skip to content

ZONERS update for 13 August 2022

ZONERS v0.1.3 Patch Notes

ZONERS v0.1.3 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDITIONS

  • Urnest is now playable in the cup mode

GAMEPLAY

  • Stopped urnest drawing entirely black when viewing an instant replay
  • Fixed an issue that caused Urnest's projectile to stop hitting the ball after one collision
  • Fixed an infinite collision bug that could happen with Urnest's Super when opponent melees a ball that is being dragged by it
  • Urnest's Super now drags opponents into the boundary line if it connects with them

MENUS

  • Steam screenshots should now actually work!
  • Activating the steam overlay during a match pauses the game
  • Fixed issue where the opening screens briefly showed an unintended sprite when changing rooms
  • Fixed player 2 controller influencing player 1 menu options in the CSS
  • Fixed issue where in CPU vs CPU both ai levels would display as the 2nd CPUs level
  • Parts of the Pause screen no longer get covered by black bars
  • During cup matches the opponent's headshot sprite in the top right now appears correctly
  • Made it so finishing a cup clears your suspended save data so you can't keep earning unlimited money by reloading the end
  • Clearing a cup now fills in the appropriate medal slots with the medal rank on the cup character select screen
  • Number of other small misc. changes like double sided medals

