A few last-minute fixes leading up to full release. Added new graphics options to disable some fanciness. Added a cheap check for integrated GPUs and default to disabling fancy graphics for those.
Manufactoria 2022 update for 13 August 2022
Release 1.26
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update