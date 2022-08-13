 Skip to content

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 13 August 2022

Updates for v0.7.65

Share · View all patches · Build 9310203 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there,

This build updates the Scene Map to let the player use their cursor to find areas to investigate. Simply move the cursor around and it'll reveal evidence, etc.

Thanks for playing!

Larry

