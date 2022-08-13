Update 1.51-2 Patch Notes

Fixed a bug with NPC dying but still showing as alive. (I couldn't reproduce the issue so cannot confirm the fix. Please let me know if it's happening again)

Fixed a bug with NPC getting strangled moves around and shoots the player. I have also overhauled the strangling system, making it seem more normal, and added some sound effects.

Fixed a bug with UI, where you can click a button that's under the split item window.

Now you can cancel reload animation by attempting to fire the weapon. It won't fire right away, because at that moment the gun is not aimed, so the next click will fire the weapon.