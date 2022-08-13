-
Fixed a bug with NPC dying but still showing as alive. (I couldn't reproduce the issue so cannot confirm the fix. Please let me know if it's happening again)
Fixed a bug with NPC getting strangled moves around and shoots the player. I have also overhauled the strangling system, making it seem more normal, and added some sound effects.
Fixed a bug with UI, where you can click a button that's under the split item window.
Now you can cancel reload animation by attempting to fire the weapon. It won't fire right away, because at that moment the gun is not aimed, so the next click will fire the weapon.
When NPC runs to take cover from you, if he realizes that the cover is too far away, he will stop and shoot you instead.
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 13 August 2022
Update 1.51-2 Patch Notes
