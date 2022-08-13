 Skip to content

Stellar Warfare Playtest update for 13 August 2022

Testing Ship Tester, Shield Drainer and Zabu boosts

Build 9310162

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Ship Tester single player game mode. Go there and test your fleet vs enemy ships
  • Shield Drainer built-in module added to Stinger, Lunaria, Torp, Starangel, Stareater ship frames
  • Zabu Plant, Zabu Mine and Zabu Complex now grant 50% damage boost to nearby defense structures

Reworks

  • Lowered engine SFX volume on harvesters

Fixes

  • Camera now properly resets in Wave Survival game mode
  • Camera now properly focused on all player's flagships on BR start
  • You cant box select both buildings and ships anymore (fixes bug preventing to give move command)
  • Errors on creating 2nd/3rd game session without game restart

