Testing Ship Tester, Shield Drainer and Zabu boosts

Additions
- Ship Tester single player game mode. Go there and test your fleet vs enemy ships
- Shield Drainer built-in module added to Stinger, Lunaria, Torp, Starangel, Stareater ship frames
- Zabu Plant, Zabu Mine and Zabu Complex now grant 50% damage boost to nearby defense structures
Reworks
- Lowered engine SFX volume on harvesters
Fixes
- Camera now properly resets in Wave Survival game mode
- Camera now properly focused on all player's flagships on BR start
- You cant box select both buildings and ships anymore (fixes bug preventing to give move command)
- Errors on creating 2nd/3rd game session without game restart
Changed files in this update