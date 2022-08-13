New inventory and other changes

The following changes have been made to the game:

The system of saving has been changed. We recommend starting the game from the beginning.

Changed the display of icons.

Added more hints for quests.

The sight icon has been increased by 2 times.

Stamina (stamina) is now consumed 2 times slower.

Added the ability to save and load the game from the menu.

The PDA closes additionally on Escape.

If you fail under the map, the character will automatically die and the last save will start.

Fixed the volume of some dialogs. The volume of dialogues directly depends on where the character is located.

The uninformative map has been removed.

Added more oxygen replenishment terminals.

Added more first aid kits. We remind you that first aid kits are recharged a minute after they are used.

The rifle has increased bot damage.

Increased the number of resources on the map.

Now the assistant bot can bring resources, but with a delay of 2 minutes.

The bullet speed has been reduced for the turrets.