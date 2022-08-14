Weapon improvements & World 2 visual redesign - Version 0.90d is out!

We've got core changes to Spheriums combat! All primary and secondary weapons fire twice as fast with reduced damage, giving the feeling of more firepower and encouraging a looser and more chaotic combat.

Huge visual changes are starting to appear in World 2 (Meolia) as we change the color palette to a striking green/yellow/orange.

If you had played the game before, we encourage you to replay the first half of the first level and give us your impression of the changes we've made. Don't hesitate to add a review, as it helps us to confirm if we are going in the right direction!

Gameplay, Interface and Visual Enhancements

Energy Ball Weapon – Primary fire is twice as fast, and the secondary mode fires a two-projectile burst to a center target using the player's energy resource.

Antimatter Weapon - Shells fire twice as fast and no longer require the structonite resource. The secondary mode fires antimatter shells without gravity at 3x he speed of the primary mode using the player's energy resource.

Psionic Weapon – Primary fire orbs fire twice as fast, and the secondary mode is now a close-quarters energy blast (similar to a shotgun) using the player's energy resource. The secondary mode requires close-range but can do 2x damage.

Weapon Wheel – A visual was added at the bottom of the HUD to give the player a better idea of the currently selected gun. The visual is still a work in progress.

HUD Info Readability - Informative text displayed at the bottom of the HUD now uses a black stroke around the white text to be easier to read.

Waypoint/Checkpoints - The Obelisk tower for in-world teleportation has been replaced by a large dimension gate – Easier to see from far away and recharges the player's shield & energy when upgraded!

Creature/Enemy Visual Updates – Improved the animation of the Birlum creature, and added new facial features to several other creatures.

Known Issues

Sometimes the battle sound will keep playing after killing all enemies. FIX: Save/Load to fix the music until we fix the bug.

Materials on the TRX IV to be redone.

The game will currently display in full screen only on the native resolution of the screen. Otherwise, it will be displayed in a window.

Resolutions with an aspect ratio different from 1.77 will result in a distorted display.

Aspects of the skill tree management are missing content- The Energy ball, Psionic Orb, and Antimatter Shell options in the skill tree will be expanded soon!