Bug fixes and new steam sdk

Fixed a minor bug and updated to a newer steam SDK. Thanks to user Ham Sandwich for making me aware of the bug. The build took a long time to release and fix as Game Maker 2 which physics cake is made in, released an update that broke all the integrated steam functions and forced you to update to using a new extension. This took a bit to implement as they removed the old way of doing things and just broke my game from compiling. Everything is fixed now and updates will resume.

There was also an issue with the ice object making water turn into the blob for no reason, which has since been fixed.