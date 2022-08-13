Alpha V39 update - Graphic redesign !

Update 39 :
Graphic redesign :
-
All shaders have been modified
-
Trees have been replaced by another dynamic model
-
Grass has been added in the farm and in the city centre
- Water has been totally modified in the city centre
- Particles have been added to make the city centre more beautiful
Improvements & Fixes :
- GIFs have been made to replace the screenshots in the tutorial
- Added small animations in some menus to make the gameplay more enjoyable
- Adjusted some sounds and noises
- Redesigned the main interface with a dropdown menu
- Fixed a bug (you couldn't buy greenhouses anymore)
- Fixed menu for the tavern in the city centre
- Added animation to better understand when you can't buy an item
- The rotation speed of the elements (buildings) has been divided by two for more precision
- Fixed the "Remove Plant" function
Changed files in this update