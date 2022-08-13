 Skip to content

Farmer Toon update for 13 August 2022

Alpha V39 update - Graphic redesign !

Alpha V39 update - Graphic redesign !

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 39 :

Graphic redesign :

  • All shaders have been modified

  • Trees have been replaced by another dynamic model

  • Grass has been added in the farm and in the city centre

    • Water has been totally modified in the city centre
    • Particles have been added to make the city centre more beautiful

Improvements & Fixes :

  • GIFs have been made to replace the screenshots in the tutorial
  • Added small animations in some menus to make the gameplay more enjoyable
  • Adjusted some sounds and noises
  • Redesigned the main interface with a dropdown menu
  • Fixed a bug (you couldn't buy greenhouses anymore)
  • Fixed menu for the tavern in the city centre
  • Added animation to better understand when you can't buy an item
  • The rotation speed of the elements (buildings) has been divided by two for more precision
  • Fixed the "Remove Plant" function

