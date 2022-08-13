- Build using "fat" link time optimisation for best performance.
- Update steam sdk.
- Update window & audio libraries, other code dependencies and compile with rust 1.63.
- Linux: Native wayland support is now fairly good, opt in with env var
WINIT_UNIX_BACKEND=wayland.
Robo Instructus update for 13 August 2022
1.34.1 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Robo Instructus Linux Depot 1032171
- Loading history…
Robo Instructus Windows Depot 1032173
- Loading history…
Robo Instructus Mac Depot 1032174
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update