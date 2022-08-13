 Skip to content

Robo Instructus update for 13 August 2022

1.34.1 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Build using "fat" link time optimisation for best performance.
  • Update steam sdk.
  • Update window & audio libraries, other code dependencies and compile with rust 1.63.
  • Linux: Native wayland support is now fairly good, opt in with env var WINIT_UNIX_BACKEND=wayland.

