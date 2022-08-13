Update v0.22.1b

With this update, save data, storage, and items returning from dungeons have been implemented. The contents of inventory and storage are recorded by actions such as returning to the dungeon, departing, and returning to the title screen.

Manual saving is expected to be implemented in the next update. Similarly, NECOPO recording will be implemented in the next update.

The ability to expand the warehouse using NECOPO will be addressed in a later update.

We had planned to implement item crafting next, but based on your feedback, we plan to implement tanks on a trial basis first. Please look forward to it.