Reconcile with the cat [Cat + Tank + Ningen = Roguelike] update for 13 August 2022

Update v0.22.1b

Share · View all patches · Build 9309966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With this update, save data, storage, and items returning from dungeons have been implemented. The contents of inventory and storage are recorded by actions such as returning to the dungeon, departing, and returning to the title screen.

Manual saving is expected to be implemented in the next update. Similarly, NECOPO recording will be implemented in the next update.

The ability to expand the warehouse using NECOPO will be addressed in a later update.

We had planned to implement item crafting next, but based on your feedback, we plan to implement tanks on a trial basis first. Please look forward to it.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2008261
  • Loading history…
