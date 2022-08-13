Patch 0.221 is out now!

Major features:

Start settings

Now, before starting the game, you can configure various game settings.

World size - the choice determines the number of companies of different types and the number of politicians in the legislatures and the US Congress: A small world - 100 companies of each type, 25% of the real number of politicians in the legislatures and the US Congress. The average world - 125 companies of each type, 50% of the real number of politicians in the legislatures and the US Congress. The big world - 150 companies of each type, 75% of the real number of politicians in the legislatures and the US Congress. A realistic world - 200 companies of each type, the real number of politicians in the legislatures and the US Congress.

Industry - the choice determines the types of companies represented in the game: “All industries” - coal mining, transport, oil production, oil refining, ore mining, metallurgical companies. "Oil" - coal mining, transportation, oil production, oil refining companies. “Metallurgical" - coal mining, transport, ore mining, metallurgical companies.



Warning! Settings above significantly affects the loading time of the new quarter, the saving time and the weight of the saved files, as well as the overall performance of the game.

Starting conditions - the choice determines the initial capital at the start of the game: “From the bottom” - $ 100 in cash. The only previously available option. “Experienced investor” - $ 100 in cash and shares of a random company in the starting state in the amount of $ 1 Million. “Company owner” - $ 1M in cash and his own small company with a staff of 10 people.

The type of company is determined randomly, but can be changed manually to the desired type available in the starting state. If you cannot choose the desired type of company, try changing the starting state.

The name of your own company is randomly selected for the selected type of company, but can be changed manually by clicking on the feather to the right of the company name.



Assignment of officials by a puppet governor

If the current legislation of the state makes the assignment to the post of an official by the governor, and the governor is your puppet, then you can assign one of your puppets to this post (the puppet should not occupy another post of a politician or official).

This will allow you to significantly reduce the amount of influence needed to obtain subsidies, conceal accidents or disperse strikes with the help of an official.

Minor features:

General | The performance of the game should be higher on weak machines.

Luxury items | now add fame to their owner instead of influence.

Lobbying | If your character holds a position in the chamber, then he will always be displayed at the top of the list of politicians during lobbying.

Balance:

The sales prices of products of different types of companies are balanced.

Changed the requirements for completing achievements: “Plutocrat”

Level 1 - a fortune of $ 10,000,000

Level 2 - a fortune of $ 100,000,000

Level 3 - a fortune of $ 500,000,000 “Cashflow Generator”

Level 1 - income of $ 500,000

Level 2 - income of $ 5,000,000

Level 3 - income of $ 25,000,000



Bug fixes:

Critical errors:

Fixed critical errors related to the ongoing elections in 1889, 1890 and 1910.

Fixed a critical error related to the selection of opponents of current politicians during the elections.

Fixed critical errors related to bankruptcy/dismissal of politicians and officials.

Fixed a critical error related to the bankruptcy of a fixed company during a move to another state.

Fixed a critical error that occurred when calculating the company's profit at the end of the quarter.

Fixed a critical bug that led to the collapse of the game's economy.

Other fixes: