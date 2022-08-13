Early Access Preview Hotfix 4

Version 24.5 is here!
Changes:
Disabling combat animations also disables mana-flow animations
Bug Fixes:
The game now marks a run as complete as soon as you click on the "Victory Item" - golden cheese
Updated Chinese font
Fixed a glitch with the Honey Badger dying on the same attack as the Honey guide
Add protection when trying to load a corrupted save - will be auotmatically replaced
Fixed the typo on the club that said "+0"
Fixed a bug with saving the Dreaming Ring
Added the missing translation to the Ferret King
Fixed the Ultra Knight that could add block to the player
