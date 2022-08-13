Early Access Preview Hotfix 4

Version 24.5 is here!

Changes:

Disabling combat animations also disables mana-flow animations

Bug Fixes:

The game now marks a run as complete as soon as you click on the "Victory Item" - golden cheese

Updated Chinese font

Fixed a glitch with the Honey Badger dying on the same attack as the Honey guide

Add protection when trying to load a corrupted save - will be auotmatically replaced

Fixed the typo on the club that said "+0"

Fixed a bug with saving the Dreaming Ring

Added the missing translation to the Ferret King

Fixed the Ultra Knight that could add block to the player