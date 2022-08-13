New Setting: Full-screen/Window mode now available!

Our Hero! First and Our Hero! Two both always forced full-screen at start, but many people asked for the possibility to play the game not in full-screen, so I finally came up with a solution and introduced this easy configuration.

At the start of the game a simple box will let you choose if start playing the game full-screen or in window mode.

It's a very basic solution for now, but better than nothing 🙂

This setting is available from:

**- Version 1.2.0 in Our Hero! First

Version 1.1.0 in Our Hero! Two

One more tip: you can always ** press ALT + ENTER any time to toggle full-screen mode 😉

This setting has been fine-tuned during the development of the third and last chapter of the saga, Our Hero! Last, so it will be available at game launch there.

If you didn't already do so, add Our Hero! Last to your wish list!

Follow stesproject on Twitter to stay up to date with the development!

The release of the last chapter is planned for October 2022 🙂

Thank you for playing.

See you soon! ❣️