Chico 1.0.3

Chico and the Magic Orchards 1.0.3 is a minor release with the following changes:
Bugs and Improvements
- The tape Snowy Pines could previously be bought but not listened to. It now properly appears in the TUNES room.
- The walnut is now visible during screen transitions
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to move freely during the opening cutscene
- Fixed a bug that could allow players to get out of bounds using the walnut
- Fixed depth rendering of wall switches
Additions
- Updated screen border artwork to support 16:10 aspect ratios
Changed files in this update