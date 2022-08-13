 Skip to content

Chico and the Magic Orchards update for 13 August 2022

Chico 1.0.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chico and the Magic Orchards 1.0.3 is a minor release with the following changes:

Bugs and Improvements

  • The tape Snowy Pines could previously be bought but not listened to. It now properly appears in the TUNES room.
  • The walnut is now visible during screen transitions
  • Fixed a bug where it was possible to move freely during the opening cutscene
  • Fixed a bug that could allow players to get out of bounds using the walnut
  • Fixed depth rendering of wall switches

Additions

  • Updated screen border artwork to support 16:10 aspect ratios

