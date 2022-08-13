Updated to ver1.09

Share · View all patches · Build 9309821 · Last edited 13 August 2022 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy

ver1.09

・The number of floors on the sign at the crossroads of destiny was incorrect.

・Fixed that the window size was not loading properly. Sorry it took so long.

・The money earned when using the Book of Redemption is now added to the total gold earned.

・The effects of the bracelet of magic and the bracelet of vacuum were incorrect.

・Fixed a missing detail description for the bracelet of experience when it was given.

・The effects of the bracelets of vitality and mysticism were not working when the parameters were too high.

・The increase in attack power when the power and magic are increased by a considerable amount has been slowed down slightly. This does not affect normal play.

・We would like to make it most effective if the parameters and weapon magic enhancements are balanced.

We have slightly increased the growth of parameters when weapons are strengthened.

