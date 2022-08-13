D-5 before Early Access release! Let's talk about the characters.

Hey fellow oultaws,

It’s D-5 before the EA release and I thought it was about time I introduce you properly to the cast of Bounty of One. Let’s start with the one and only Serra.

“After an incident that left her orphan, Serra had to survive by herself. She quickly realized that she had unparalleled proficiency with bows and crossbows and soon made a name for herself as quite the efficient bounty hunter.

Eventually, she was hired as a hitwoman by the undertaker. She took any kind of jobs, ethics had nothing to do with survival. However, she eventually grew tired of this way of life and decided to quit. But the Undertaker is not one to let his subordinates leave, she knew much and he did not want any loose end. The undertaker put a bounty on Serra’s head and she who was once the hunter became the prey.

Now, all Serra wants is to break free of the bounty on her head but not before she can take down the undertaker!”

Serra is the ranger archetype of the game, she is the first character you’ll encounter in the game and as such, is the one with whom you will learn to play. For that reason, she comes with good overall stats but, unlike the rest of the cast, has no weapon. [spoiler] However, manage to win a game in infamy 15 with her and you will obtain her starting weapon, the bowgun. A magical crossbow that raises your attack speed (up to 2x) when you stay still for long enough.[/spoiler]

As the kiting professional, she will benefit mostly from Attack damage, Attack speed, Crit chance. Give her some move speed and an additional dash or too and you should be ready for any situation.

See you tomorrow to introduce another member of the cast!