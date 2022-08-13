 Skip to content

Mutant Meltdown update for 13 August 2022

Mutant Meltdown - Build Roads

Share · View all patches · Build 9309669 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings friends!
This time, a new update added QoL improvements and many other important small things. New professions, and now you can build roads too!

[Added]

  • Added professions (Farmer and Escaped Inmate)
  • Fat Mutant puke will stay on the ground for 3 turns and then fades away, no longer creating a radiation zone.
  • Added an option with some information about a newfound survivor and the choice to accept or reject it
  • Added options to sort items on the inventory and at the Camp Storage
  • Stack equal items on the camp storage.
  • Added option to build roads, so you can connect to locations to use the cars more efficiently

[Fixed/Improved]

  • Dragged item icon being stuck after closing the inventory
  • when a professional driver perk successfully chance happens, displays a message
  • Upon loading the game, not setting the night visually right
  • Team without a priest was being healed through a priest who was not in the group
  • The game wouldn't be saved if left on turn 1.
  • Fix bug causing 'Good Swing I' perk that would become unreachable, leading to levels II and III being impossible to pick up.
  • Would not refresh with the updated values of the max fuel allowed in a car in a garage at the camp.
  • Upon changing character using the button or the shortcut C, it will automatically refresh if the char stats panel is open and the selected character visually
  • Fix the alternative weapon button, which would be used in conjunction with the SPACE BAR
  • Will auto close the char stats and inventory on opening the Manage Camp and vice-versa
  • Balanced item quantity values according to the quantity selected at the beginning of the game
  • Some minor updates to some icons and changes to some colors used

Stay tuned. More to come, friends!

Changed files in this update

