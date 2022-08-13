Mutant Meltdown - Build Roads

Share · View all patches · Build 9309669 · Last edited 13 August 2022 – 14:52:06 UTC by Wendy

Greetings friends!

This time, a new update added QoL improvements and many other important small things. New professions, and now you can build roads too!

[Added]

Added professions (Farmer and Escaped Inmate)

Fat Mutant puke will stay on the ground for 3 turns and then fades away, no longer creating a radiation zone.

Added an option with some information about a newfound survivor and the choice to accept or reject it

Added options to sort items on the inventory and at the Camp Storage

Stack equal items on the camp storage.

Added option to build roads, so you can connect to locations to use the cars more efficiently

[Fixed/Improved]

Dragged item icon being stuck after closing the inventory

when a professional driver perk successfully chance happens, displays a message

Upon loading the game, not setting the night visually right

Team without a priest was being healed through a priest who was not in the group

The game wouldn't be saved if left on turn 1.

Fix bug causing 'Good Swing I' perk that would become unreachable, leading to levels II and III being impossible to pick up.

Would not refresh with the updated values of the max fuel allowed in a car in a garage at the camp.

Upon changing character using the button or the shortcut C, it will automatically refresh if the char stats panel is open and the selected character visually

Fix the alternative weapon button, which would be used in conjunction with the SPACE BAR

Will auto close the char stats and inventory on opening the Manage Camp and vice-versa

Balanced item quantity values according to the quantity selected at the beginning of the game

Some minor updates to some icons and changes to some colors used

Stay tuned. More to come, friends!