Mutant Meltdown - Build Roads

Greetings friends!
This time, a new update added QoL improvements and many other important small things. New professions, and now you can build roads too!
[Added]
- Added professions (Farmer and Escaped Inmate)
- Fat Mutant puke will stay on the ground for 3 turns and then fades away, no longer creating a radiation zone.
- Added an option with some information about a newfound survivor and the choice to accept or reject it
- Added options to sort items on the inventory and at the Camp Storage
- Stack equal items on the camp storage.
- Added option to build roads, so you can connect to locations to use the cars more efficiently
[Fixed/Improved]
- Dragged item icon being stuck after closing the inventory
- when a professional driver perk successfully chance happens, displays a message
- Upon loading the game, not setting the night visually right
- Team without a priest was being healed through a priest who was not in the group
- The game wouldn't be saved if left on turn 1.
- Fix bug causing 'Good Swing I' perk that would become unreachable, leading to levels II and III being impossible to pick up.
- Would not refresh with the updated values of the max fuel allowed in a car in a garage at the camp.
- Upon changing character using the button or the shortcut C, it will automatically refresh if the char stats panel is open and the selected character visually
- Fix the alternative weapon button, which would be used in conjunction with the SPACE BAR
- Will auto close the char stats and inventory on opening the Manage Camp and vice-versa
- Balanced item quantity values according to the quantity selected at the beginning of the game
- Some minor updates to some icons and changes to some colors used
Stay tuned. More to come, friends!
Changed files in this update