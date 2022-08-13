Here's a list of all patch notes since the last announcement of patch notes:

Fixed an issue where the truck could become permanently hydrolocked after driving it into deep water.

Fixed an issue where rear differential gears were saving improperly.

Added a workaround for existing saves with stuck rear gears; just attach a new gear to reset it.

Fixed an issue where the rear differential cover wasn't saving properly, which lead to being unable

to access the rear gears. Attach and remove the cover to reset it if your save has this issue.

Fixed some issues with water splash effects remaining on tires.

Fixed an issue where buckets would have a delay in fermenting after loading.

Fixed an issue with tobacco leaves sometimes falling through the ground.

Fixed an issue where sometimes tobacco leaves could not be placed into crates.

Fixed an issue with the sugar/gas tank mission being unable to accept sugar.

Fixed an issue where rims could sometimes be put onto tires that already had a rim.

Fixed an issue where tires could sometimes be put onto wheels that already had a tire.

Redesigned engine assembly to feel less cumbersome.

Fixed an issue where the engine block could get picked up while trying to attach a part.

Fixed an issue where multiple objects could be held at the same time.

Fixed an issue where an object could become stuck in the player's hand.

Fixed another issue where the valve assembly could become difficult to remove.

Improved shadow quality.

Propane tanks bought from the gas station should no longer have a ridiculously small amount of gas.

Additional GPU optimization work.

Addressed an issue where engine head, distributor, rocker assembly, exhaust manifold, or main bearings

could become difficult to detach or re-attach after reloading a save.

Fixed an issue where the disconnect icon wouldn't show up on certain parts, despite the part being able to disconnect.

Changed attach/detach icons to be more visible in highly lit areas.

Overhauled moonshine production: A higher quality should now be much easier

to obtain. One bucket will yield about four crates of moonshine. Various fixes

and changes to audio and visual issues within the immediate area.

Fixed an issue where Jake would sometimes not pay for furniture delivery.

Stats UI should now scale properly with larger screen resolutions.

Lowered default graphics settings when first launching the game.

Graphics settings had an issue where the setting wasn't saved.

Patched some holes in the terrain where the player could get stuck.

Fixed an issue where the oil light wouldn't turn back off.

Increased refresh rate of HUD stats.

Fixed an issue where movement speed was not affected by player stats.

Fixed a bug where certain aftermarket parts could be installed over the top of other parts.

Fix to Jake's furniture mission not getting accepted under certain scenarios.

Disabled the ability to recycle Jake's furniture.

Other important issues still remain, and I'll keep working until all of those issues are resolved. Using discord, we try to keep a list of the most requested reports so that updates are congruent with what the community is reporting.

On a more fun note, once the all of these remaining issues are resolved(which hopefully won't take too long), I can move onto more fun things, like more trails, more parts, and multiplayer. You know, stuff which will generate more bug reports. I'll show you the multiplayer prototype in another announcement.

Optimization is an ongoing task which will continue to be addressed in stages.

Thanks,

Keystone