New Version Update 0.1

Hello everyone, first of all I want to say thanks to everyone who supports the project, a new update is available

Increased time of day

Fixed missing rain sound from 1st person

Fix fps drop during rain and storm

Changes in the weather system, fog appears less often

The weather changes often

Axe and pickaxe register hits better

Fixed a bug when a mine was placed instead of a trap

Fixed footstep sounds when holding flashlight

Now you can get metal fragments from iron ore using a furnace, the ability to craft metal fragments has been added

Fixed hearing distance for some sounds

Character death animation changed to ragdoll

Added option to disable quests in settings

Added disable camera shake function in settings

Fixed a bug with horses spawning and dismounting animation playing when you are not on a horse.

Other minor changes and fixes

To connect to the servers you need to update the game