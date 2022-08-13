 Skip to content

Dead District update for 13 August 2022

New Version Update 0.1

Build 9309560 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, first of all I want to say thanks to everyone who supports the project, a new update is available

In Update
  • Increased time of day
  • Fixed missing rain sound from 1st person
  • Fix fps drop during rain and storm
  • Changes in the weather system, fog appears less often
  • The weather changes often
  • Axe and pickaxe register hits better
  • Fixed a bug when a mine was placed instead of a trap
  • Fixed footstep sounds when holding flashlight
  • Now you can get metal fragments from iron ore using a furnace, the ability to craft metal fragments has been added
  • Fixed hearing distance for some sounds
  • Character death animation changed to ragdoll
  • Added option to disable quests in settings
  • Added disable camera shake function in settings
  • Fixed a bug with horses spawning and dismounting animation playing when you are not on a horse.
  • Other minor changes and fixes

To connect to the servers you need to update the game

Changed files in this update

