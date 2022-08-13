Summer Splash Event! New Challenges, Cosmetics + Workshop Updates!



Hello Tricksters!

We're heading back to Isle del Trickster for another holiday getaway!

The Trivia Tricks Summer Splash event has returned and is better than ever! The event will be available from now until September 1st!

First off, you’ll notice The Isle is looking a bit different! Since the Tricksters discovered it last year they’ve made the space much more homely. There’s also suitable summer music on the stage now, meaning all levels have unique music. We hope you'll enjoy some quality time at the beach, and don't forget your sunscreen!

Of course, Summer Splash includes some limited-time challenges and exclusive cosmetics! Some challenges will reward you with Summer Shells that can be exchanged for cosmetics, while others grant exclusive items!

As well as returning challenges, there’s a new set inspired by the recent addition of Steam Workshop support. If you need help with a challenge don't hesitate to make use of the Trivia Tricks Discord! As always, all of the cosmetics from last year have returned too, so grab them while you can!

We’ve also got some UI additions to share! Trending Workshop packs will now appear in the main menu and can be subscribed to! Additionally, after players have seen enough questions in a pack, they will be asked if they want to submit a rating. We think this will reward creators for their hard work and help players find the highest quality packs that are being uploaded! We’re also experimenting with pack tags, filter options for question count and an expanded search tool. Watch this space!

Oh! One last thing! Achievement hunters will find a new achievement tracking menu in the Statistics page. Have you reached 100% completion yet? There’s also a new button in the Workshop Preview menu to ‘reload’ your question pack so you can quickly review your edits. Hopefully this will make adding those final polishing touches to your packs much faster!

Like what we’re doing? Hit the thumbs up below this news post! Have more detailed thoughts? Consider leaving a Steam Review letting us know what you think. Or come chat with us devs in the Official Discord. Thank you for following Trivia Tricks!

The full patch notes are as follows...

The Summer Splash event is back! From now until September 1st complete limited-time challenges to unlock exclusive items!

The Isle del Trickster stage has been revamped with more visual flair, and has an exclusive soundtrack!

The missions from last year have returned, along with 6 new missions focused on the Steam Workshop!

Alongside the 16 returning cosmetics, unlock 6 new summer-themed items, including a Mermaid Tail and Tiki Mask!

For the duration of the Summer event, bosses will also be dressed for the occasion!

When you've seen 10 questions in a Workshop pack, Trivia Tricks will ask you to rate the pack when the game is over

Alternatively, you can just skip this if you haven’t made up your mind yet!

If you've enjoyed the questions in a Quiz Pack, give it a Thumbs Up to help other players discover it!

A new section has been added to the Main Menu that shows you trending Workshop packs.

Packs with the most subscriptions, high popularity in the last 7 days and a lot of thumbs up can appear here.

You can subscribe to these packs from the main menu by clicking the "Subscribe" button.

A new page has been added to the Statistics Menu, which shows the achievements that you've earned so far!

Every achievement in Trivia Tricks also unlocks a cosmetic when it has been achieved - in this list, you can easily see which achievement unlocks which cosmetic!

You can also see the progress to unlocking achievements in one place, without needing to navigate the statistics menu!

A "reload" button has been added to the Workshop Preview Menu to make it faster for you to review any edits that have been made to the pack.

A new widget has been added when players are prompted to join the Chance Round, to make it more obvious on how to join it.

The Twitch characters will now throw Bits again!

Improved the rate at which the Twitch Chance Round Voting progress bars update on user votes.

Added a message informing streamers when they select to leave the Twitch Menu without adding a Twitch Character.

When no lobbies are found in the Server Menu, Trivia Tricks will now explain that there are no games being hosted.

Fixed some typos and cleaned up the wording on a variety of questions. Thanks to all of you who took the time to report these to us directly!

Added even more questions across all categories, many suggested by the Discord community! Thank you to everyone who has suggested questions so far!