Patch 1.7.0 | The University Update

Hi everyone,

Long time no see! I got a little something for ya :)

1.7.0 Patch Notes:

New Map: Manic University

added a 'Play Again' button to the Win/Lose Screen and added a 'Restart Map' button to the pause menu

added an option to show milliseconds in the Win/Lose Screen (for all you speedrunners out there)

Players can't be killed when joining a game anymore. Also fixed a bug that enabled players to move while the intro was playing. The game timer now starts once players are able to move

fixed a bug that caused the steam pipe audio to be silent in some situations

fixed a bug that caused players to have their selected skins switched

fixed a bug that caused players to lose the game even though they still had a medkit or even when someone else was alive

fixed some minor UI bugs

If you encounter any bugs, feel free to report them in the steam discussions or join me and the others over at discord.

Thanks for your help!

You can see the current game version in the main menus bottom right corner.

If Steam doesn't update the game automatically, restart Steam and the game should start updating.

If you have trouble joining a server, the host probably hasn't updated the game yet.

Have fun!

Beepbep

Manic Mice