Update 0.6.0.4 brings an improved map generation algorithm, further projectile performance improvements, reworked freeze conditions and even more tweaks and improvements to Striving for Light.

Improved Projectile Performance

A while back we added an alternative visual effect system for player projectiles which had graphic intense effects like the light or darkness projectiles. This system switched to a simpler visual effect once a spawner exceeded a specific projectile spawn threshold. However this system was only for the main projectiles created by your main attacks. We now extended this system to cover all created projectiles which should drastically improve performance for builds playing with darkness, light and ice projectiles.

Also the darkness projectiles have received an improved alternate visual effect:

Improved Map Generation Algorithm

Special world objects and events now don't spawn next to traps and other obstacles which will make them better accessible in endgame maps. So a phoenix egg or merchant between multiple traps should now be a thing of the past.

Freeze Condition Rework

The Freeze condition has been reworked so that enemies now get interrupted from their current attacks. Enemies now have different freeze resistance cooldowns. Normal enemies can be freezed and interrupted every 5 seconds, whereas bosses can be freezed only every 10 seconds and gatekeepers every 15 seconds. We also fixed some bugs related to the freeze condition where enemy AoE attacks end up invisible while still dealing damage.

Further improvements

Improved the visual effects of the meteor skills. The falling meteor is now smaller and has a reworked fade in effect to make it less distracting.

Added SFX for emerald staff when summoning spiders.

Reworked darkness projectile alternative visuals.

Fixed a bug with corrupted light map boss where it ended up not performing an attack.

Fixed a bug with freeze conditions, which turned enemy AoE attacks invisible while they still remained active and were able to deal damage.

Thanks for everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward!

