New Patch (v.1.0.8) + Tacticon Announcement!

Tacticon!

Hey folks! I am happy to announce that Fabled Lands is among the featured games that will take part in TACTICON. The organizers have prepared lots of interesting stuff for the viewers such as dedicated streamers and in-depth talks as well as news of some very interesting upcoming games. So I am really excited that Fabled Lands is going to be part of this festival.

Steam Deck

In addition, I am finally on the path of getting the Steam Deck verified badge. Currently the badge I received in the review process is Playable and there is still some development time required until I get the green circle. Because as you know I want to give you the best experience possible that is up to me. Special thanks to all the people who asked about the Steam Deck constantly over the last months and helped me prioritize and advance dev in that area.

New Patch!

Another Saturday means a dev-log update but what better than to get an actual patch! Working hard on both the new zones as well as keeping the spice flow ;) Enjoy!

Incremented version to 1.0.8

Added new world location to Sokara, Coastal Marlock City (as is in the books).

Added new world location to Sokara, River Grimm Delta (as is in the books).

Added Silver Medallion artefact in preparation for the Kingdom of Reavers.

Added an additional Combat roll when escaping Beladai's camp in case you don't have knowledge of the mountain's underground passage.

Added an additional Combat roll when holding the gates of the Citadel of Velis Corin in case you don't have knowledge of the mountain's underground passage.

Added visible choice to use a different ability when pursued by Nergan's soldiers (as is in the books).

Added additional damage and luck roll as a last resort to escape your pursuers if you succeed in killing Nergan Corin.

Added an additional text and quest fail warning when talking with Kevar if you have given up the golden locket before taking Kaschuff's quest.

Renamed Flamingo's Feather to Exotic Feather.

Added Exotic Feather as additional loot when killing the Cultists and when assisting the merchant ship from Ankon-Konu.

Candles are now stackable.

Fixed Candles not being counted as a possible light source in Yellowport's sewers.

Fixed incorrect deduction of Candles when using it as a light source.

Fixed Castle Ravayne admission text to be about your reputation (being Rank 4) rather than a member of the nobility to address the removal of Rank titles as opposed to the books.

Fixed The Deed to the Wrath of God not removing from inventory upon usage.

Fixed a bug where Blue Liquid disease, Curse of the Donkey Ears and Curse of Blighted Magic were not removed correctly upon bulk removing all diseases/curses. Fixed Potion of Restoration behavior to remove curses first and then heal to make sure Stamina is full after usage.

