- Add the operation of fast movement: double-click the same moving direction key
- Add the operation description of double jumping: double-click the space key
- Adjust the combat details: slightly lower the knock height
- Fixed some bugs
永恒至尊 Eternal Supreme update for 13 August 2022
Update on August 13th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
