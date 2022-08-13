 Skip to content

永恒至尊 Eternal Supreme update for 13 August 2022

Update on August 13th

Build 9309297 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add the operation of fast movement: double-click the same moving direction key
  2. Add the operation description of double jumping: double-click the space key
  3. Adjust the combat details: slightly lower the knock height
  4. Fixed some bugs

