 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ancient Wars: Sparta Definitive Edition update for 13 August 2022

Update 0.40: New Civ: Indian Empire, Map Editor, AI Remake and much more!

Share · View all patches · Build 9309263 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greeting Strategists!

First of all, thanks for continuing to support the game and provide a lot of feedback. Thanks to that I can bring you the best update to date.

In this update I have focused on adding more replayability, fun and allowing the community to engage with the game even more.

Below is the list with all the content of this great update:

New features/content:
  • New Civilization: Indian Empire
  • New AI Engine(AI not cheating and play as a human)
  • Map & Campaign Editor
  • 3 New Maps: 2 maps for Skirmish and 1 for Conquest/Domination
  • New Weapons Animations on horses to allow use more weapons when mount
  • Polish Language Support
  • Cheats in Campaign
  • Added weapons to use on horses for heroes equiped with two-handed weapons
  • Stationary Bow management improved
  • Added indicator for 4 heroes instead 3
Bug/Error Correction:
  • Fixed some random crashes
  • Fixed major part of desyncs in multiplayer(now can play normally)
  • Fixed melee units can't use torchs after research firearrows
  • Fixed texture loading error when play the game for several hours
  • Fixed missing animations of some units on horses
  • Fixed low FPS bug in mission 4 of Spartan Campaign
  • Fixed malfunction of the Egyptian Assault Camp special buidling
  • Fixed weapons spells that causes some several crashes
  • Fixed animation bug in granaries that cause appear effect when building isn't finished yet
  • Fixed some bad translations in all languages
Balance:
  • AI rebalanced
  • Macedonian Long sword removed and added two-handed weapon Labris
  • Added upgrade for militia that increases his HP
  • Militia can use now firearrows too
  • Wonders cost reduced

I hope you like this update and feel free to give your feedback or any suggestions as always.

Official Discord of the game:

Changed files in this update

Depot 1693251
  • Loading history…
Depot 1693252
  • Loading history…
Depot 1693253
  • Loading history…
Depot 1693254
  • Loading history…
Depot 1693255
  • Loading history…
Depot 1693256
  • Loading history…
Depot 1693257
  • Loading history…
Depot 1693258
  • Loading history…
Depot 1693259
  • Loading history…
Depot 1983490
  • Loading history…
Depot 1983491
  • Loading history…
Depot 1983492
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link