Update 0.40: New Civ: Indian Empire, Map Editor, AI Remake and much more!

First of all, thanks for continuing to support the game and provide a lot of feedback. Thanks to that I can bring you the best update to date.

In this update I have focused on adding more replayability, fun and allowing the community to engage with the game even more.

Below is the list with all the content of this great update:

New features/content:

New Civilization: Indian Empire

New AI Engine(AI not cheating and play as a human)

Map & Campaign Editor

3 New Maps: 2 maps for Skirmish and 1 for Conquest/Domination

New Weapons Animations on horses to allow use more weapons when mount

Polish Language Support

Cheats in Campaign

Added weapons to use on horses for heroes equiped with two-handed weapons

Stationary Bow management improved

Added indicator for 4 heroes instead 3

Bug/Error Correction:

Fixed some random crashes

Fixed major part of desyncs in multiplayer(now can play normally)

Fixed melee units can't use torchs after research firearrows

Fixed texture loading error when play the game for several hours

Fixed missing animations of some units on horses

Fixed low FPS bug in mission 4 of Spartan Campaign

Fixed malfunction of the Egyptian Assault Camp special buidling

Fixed weapons spells that causes some several crashes

Fixed animation bug in granaries that cause appear effect when building isn't finished yet

Fixed some bad translations in all languages

Balance:

AI rebalanced

Macedonian Long sword removed and added two-handed weapon Labris

Added upgrade for militia that increases his HP

Militia can use now firearrows too

Wonders cost reduced

I hope you like this update and feel free to give your feedback or any suggestions as always.

