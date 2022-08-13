Update 0.40: New Civ: Indian Empire, Map Editor, AI Remake and much more!

Greeting Strategists!
First of all, thanks for continuing to support the game and provide a lot of feedback. Thanks to that I can bring you the best update to date.
In this update I have focused on adding more replayability, fun and allowing the community to engage with the game even more.
Below is the list with all the content of this great update:
New features/content:
- New Civilization: Indian Empire
- New AI Engine(AI not cheating and play as a human)
- Map & Campaign Editor
- 3 New Maps: 2 maps for Skirmish and 1 for Conquest/Domination
- New Weapons Animations on horses to allow use more weapons when mount
- Polish Language Support
- Cheats in Campaign
- Added weapons to use on horses for heroes equiped with two-handed weapons
- Stationary Bow management improved
- Added indicator for 4 heroes instead 3
Bug/Error Correction:
- Fixed some random crashes
- Fixed major part of desyncs in multiplayer(now can play normally)
- Fixed melee units can't use torchs after research firearrows
- Fixed texture loading error when play the game for several hours
- Fixed missing animations of some units on horses
- Fixed low FPS bug in mission 4 of Spartan Campaign
- Fixed malfunction of the Egyptian Assault Camp special buidling
- Fixed weapons spells that causes some several crashes
- Fixed animation bug in granaries that cause appear effect when building isn't finished yet
- Fixed some bad translations in all languages
Balance:
- AI rebalanced
- Macedonian Long sword removed and added two-handed weapon Labris
- Added upgrade for militia that increases his HP
- Militia can use now firearrows too
- Wonders cost reduced
I hope you like this update and feel free to give your feedback or any suggestions as always.
