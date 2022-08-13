It doesn't matter if you can't distinguish different colors. The game provides a color indicator, which will show the color of the pointed cube.
The number 123456 indicates red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple, 0 indicates white, and 7 indicates black.
Colorblind mode can be turned on in settings. Even for people with normal color vision, turning on the colorblind mode will have only little impact on playing.
ColorCube update for 13 August 2022
Colorblind mode is now supported.
