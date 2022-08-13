 Skip to content

ColorCube update for 13 August 2022

Colorblind mode is now supported.

It doesn't matter if you can't distinguish different colors. The game provides a color indicator, which will show the color of the pointed cube.
The number 123456 indicates red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple, 0 indicates white, and 7 indicates black.
Colorblind mode can be turned on in settings. Even for people with normal color vision, turning on the colorblind mode will have only little impact on playing.

