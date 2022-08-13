0.56.01v Update Log

Legeno Slayer

Updated August 13, 2022

Legeno Slayer users!

I would like to say thank you for your interest in the game and your opinion.

First of all, I would like to make this game a simple game that only controls character movement.

However, because of that, I received an opinion that some items are too difficult to use, so I reorganize some items.

However, we are trying to make gun types a powerful item instead of being difficult to use. (We will keep an eye on item balance.)

Reorganization of item convenience excluding gun item type

Braaaven: Change from level 1 to automatic aiming

Spear: Attack back and forth from level 1 and change to attack in multiple directions as you upgrade

Failed to slow down the default attack. (4.0 -> 4.6)

The base damage increase for each upgrade section was lowered by 1.

[As it became easier to use items, the effective damage became stronger, so we went down a bit]

Throwing Knife: Change to automatic aiming before level 4

Increased default attack speed (1.5 -> 1.45)

Finally, we apologize to users who need gamepad support.

If the game is stable, I will support the game pad at that point.

If there is no problem with the next update, one item and one hidden item will be added.

Thank you very much.