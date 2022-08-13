0.56.01v Update Log

Legeno Slayer
Updated August 13, 2022
Legeno Slayer users!
I would like to say thank you for your interest in the game and your opinion.
First of all, I would like to make this game a simple game that only controls character movement.
However, because of that, I received an opinion that some items are too difficult to use, so I reorganize some items.
However, we are trying to make gun types a powerful item instead of being difficult to use. (We will keep an eye on item balance.)
- Reorganization of item convenience excluding gun item type
- Braaaven: Change from level 1 to automatic aiming
- Spear: Attack back and forth from level 1 and change to attack in multiple directions as you upgrade
- Failed to slow down the default attack. (4.0 -> 4.6)
- The base damage increase for each upgrade section was lowered by 1.
[As it became easier to use items, the effective damage became stronger, so we went down a bit]
- Throwing Knife: Change to automatic aiming before level 4
- Increased default attack speed (1.5 -> 1.45)
Finally, we apologize to users who need gamepad support.
If the game is stable, I will support the game pad at that point.
If there is no problem with the next update, one item and one hidden item will be added.
Thank you very much.
