Content Patch #2

The wait is over!

White Hell is looking a lot greener this time of year, as our inebriated adventurer, Jarmo, has found himself in another dimension.

Now he has to face the armies of Tuoni, the local Death God, who threatens his home from beyond the borders of reason.

New content:

3 fantastical levels set in a new dimension

6 enemy types with new behaviors and mechanics

2 SISU weapons: Oculus Rifle and The Squirreler

Fixes & updates to old stuff:

Level 10 music

Enemy texture/mesh updates

Environmental texture updates & geometry fixes

New Sword of Destiny

Player & weapon texture/animation updates



