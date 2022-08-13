- Major bug fixes in character abilities, rebuild of ads system, added to developer note.
- Added visual effects to several abilities.
- Fixed crashing error on crash site conquest when game ends.
- Reworked weapon damage.
- Added true flash effect.
- Added indicator to server select to better display selected server and player count now updates correctly.
- Fixed a collision error causing spawned barrels to float.
- Fixed a bug causing barriers to not spawn on server.
- Fixed a bug causing some abilities to unintentionally damage self.
- Music volume slider works now.
Demon's Run Playtest update for 13 August 2022
Update 08/13/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update