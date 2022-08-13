 Skip to content

Demon's Run Playtest update for 13 August 2022

Update 08/13/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9308947

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Major bug fixes in character abilities, rebuild of ads system, added to developer note.
  • Added visual effects to several abilities.
  • Fixed crashing error on crash site conquest when game ends.
  • Reworked weapon damage.
  • Added true flash effect.
  • Added indicator to server select to better display selected server and player count now updates correctly.
  • Fixed a collision error causing spawned barrels to float.
  • Fixed a bug causing barriers to not spawn on server.
  • Fixed a bug causing some abilities to unintentionally damage self.
  • Music volume slider works now.

